Federal prosecutors weigh tax and gun charges against Hunter Biden

New details have been revealed in an ongoing FBI investigation of Hunter Biden. The Washington Post reported that federal investigators believe they have enough evidence to charge the president’s son with tax crimes and making a false statement related to a gun purchase. Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett joined Laura Barrón-López to discuss the case.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
