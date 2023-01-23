Filmmaker Sky Hopinka’s unconventional ways of telling Native stories

Jeffrey Brown:

A young man immersing himself in his Native language and customs, he speaks in Chinook with English subtitles.

Both exploring the beauty, history and mythology of the Pacific Northwest. The 2020 documentary "Malni: Towards The Ocean, Towards The Shore" is lyrical in form, circling around its themes, a meditation a Chinookan myth of death and rebirth.

It's also a love letter to the natural world. It's the first feature by filmmaker and photographer Sky Hopinka.

Sky Hopinka, Artist and Filmmaker: There's something about shooting the Oregon coast in the winter when it's gray and rainy and cloudy and the trees are a special kind of green and the dirt is a special red of hue that I just really love.

And I just really want to express that visually. And then that works in tandem with just like the high-minded ideas about language and about decolonization and about these different ideas of myth.