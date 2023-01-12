First Native American composer to win Pulitzer Prize on his experimental process

Jeffrey Brown:

The setting, a church in Milwaukee at Thanksgiving, a large organ and musicians positioned throughout the congregation.

Titled "Voiceless Mass," it was conceived as a liturgical mass, but with a difference. Instead of a choir, there's an absence, the Native voices long silenced by the Catholic Church.

The piece was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2022, cited for evoking — quote — "the weight of history."

For composer Raven Chacon, it's an example of the idea of Hozho, from the Navajo Dine language.