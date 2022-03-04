Russian forces seize Europe’s largest nuclear plant as the death toll rises in Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

Russian troops seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe today, after attacking it overnight and starting a fire that stoked fears of a calamity. The fire, which was put out, was not in any of the facility's six nuclear reactors.

Meantime, the crackdown on information and dissent continues in Russia. President Vladimir Putin signed into law a measure making it a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison for contradicting official government pronouncements on the war.

And the flow of refugees fleeing Ukraine continues. More than 1.2 million Ukrainians have left their homes for surrounding nations.

Again tonight, from Lviv in Western Ukraine, Nick Schifrin begins our coverage.