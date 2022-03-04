As Russia assaults Ukraine, the government tightens its grip on information about the war

Ryan Chilcote:

Well, everyone's very concerned. All journalists are very concerned about this.

Obviously, the idea of spending 15 years in prison is very daunting. And many Russian journalists and international journalists — it applies to both — are very concerned about the Russian government being the arbiter of truth and deciding what qualifies as fake news when it comes to the war in Ukraine.

I can tell you, I have spoken with a number of Russian and international journalists, and they are taking this very seriously. Many have left the country, at least for a couple of weeks, a month. They're getting out. They want to see how this plays out. Is it going to be applied? Is anyone going to be prosecuted?

We have heard some Russian politicians say that it could be used retroactively to go after people, in the government's eyes, that are mischaracterizing or misportraying what's going on in Ukraine. So it's a huge concern amongst journalists here.