Five Oklahoma tribes collectively endorse a governor candidate for first time

Judy Woodruff:

The race for governor is in a dead heat in Oklahoma, where incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt is facing a challenge from Republican-turned-Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister's campaign has been bolstered by the first ever collective endorsement from Oklahoma's five largest tribes.

The move underscores the strained relationship between Stitt, who is a member of the Cherokee Nation, and many other Native Americans in the state.

The "NewsHour"s Oklahoma City communities correspondent, Adam Kemp, has been reporting on the race, and he joins us now.

Hello, Adam.

Tell us, what was the reason that the five tribes gave for endorsing the Democrat, Joy Hofmeister?