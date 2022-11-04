Five Oklahoma tribes collectively endorse a governor candidate for first time

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
The race for governor is in a dead heat in Oklahoma, where incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt is facing a challenge from Republican-turned-Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister's campaign is bolstered by the first-ever collective endorsement from Oklahoma's five largest Native American tribes. Oklahoma City Communities Correspondent Adam Kemp joined Judy Woodruff to discuss the race.
Judy Woodruff:
The race for governor is in a dead heat in Oklahoma, where incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt is facing a challenge from Republican-turned-Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister's campaign has been bolstered by the first ever collective endorsement from Oklahoma's five largest tribes.
The move underscores the strained relationship between Stitt, who is a member of the Cherokee Nation, and many other Native Americans in the state.
The "NewsHour"s Oklahoma City communities correspondent, Adam Kemp, has been reporting on the race, and he joins us now.
Hello, Adam.
Tell us, what was the reason that the five tribes gave for endorsing the Democrat, Joy Hofmeister?
Adam Kemp:
What this endorsement really comes down to is that strained relationship between Governor Stitt and the tribes in Oklahoma.
The tribes do say that Joy Hofmeister is a good candidate. They believe in her and her ability to maintain tribal relationships, which they say she's done through her two terms as superintendent of education. And, more importantly, they say she believes in tribal sovereignty.
Governor Stitt, on the other hand, has picked up many fights along the way with the tribes, including a tribal gaming compact dispute, which ended up in federal court, that the federal court eventually sided with the tribes on that. Also, there's the matter of the Supreme Court case Oklahoma v. McGirt, which decided that nearly half of Eastern Oklahoma still was tribal territory under an 1883 treaty.
Governor Stitt has come out against that ruling as well, saying that it's sown chaos into Oklahoma's judicial system and really made it a lawless land in Eastern Oklahoma in a way. The tribes say that's only because the governor hasn't come with — to them to meet and work together.
So, Adam, Governor Stitt is part of the Cherokee Nation.
How has his own tribe responded his actions as governor?
I spoke with Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., who said — had this to say about the relationship:
Chuck Hoskin Jr., Principal Chief, Cherokee Nation:
He has gone so far out of his way to pick every fight he could pick with tribes. And he's really demonstrated that he just fundamentally does not see in the 21st century a place for tribes within the state of Oklahoma.
That, if we did not endorse in this race, if we didn't do everything we can to beat Kevin Stitt, I think that's malpractice on our part. I think it's a dereliction of our duty. I think we're duty bound to see this governor as close to an existential threat as you can and to do something about it.
What kind of effect is it thought that this endorsement by the five tribes could have on the race for governor?
Oklahoma is still a very red state, and any win by a Democrat in a statewide election would still be a pretty big shock.
But Native Americans make up 16 percent of Oklahoma's population. And so people are wondering if this could be a deciding factor. And What polls are saying right now is a very close race. I spoke with voter registration groups from around the state who said they have registered thousands of new Native voters this midterm cycle alone.
And their main reason, they said, for coming to vote and register this year is to vote Kevin Stitt out of office.
Well, this is fascinating. And I know you're going to be following it, and we will as well.
Adam Kemp, who is our Oklahoma City communities correspondent.
Thank you, Adam.
Thank you.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Additional Support Provided By: