Former president of Iraq reflects on U.S. invasion 20 years later

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Simona Foltyn
Simona Foltyn
Leave your feedback
Sunday will mark 20 years since American troops captured Baghdad after a swift and seemingly conclusive victory over Iraqi forces. But that victory was a mirage and years of terror remained for both Iraq and the U.S. before the establishment of a fragile democracy. Special correspondent Simona Foltyn spoke with former President Barham Saleh about his views 20 years later.
Support Provided By:
Learn more