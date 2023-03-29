The long-lasting impact of the U.S. invasion of Iraq

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Dan Sagalyn
Dan Sagalyn
Twenty years ago, thousands of American troops were racing across the deserts of Iraq toward Baghdad to depose Saddam Hussein. It led to a near-decade of civil war and occupation, no discovery of weapons of mass destruction, the deaths of more than 4,400 American troops and an estimated 300,000 Iraqis. Amna Nawaz discussed the decision to invade with Paul Wolfowitz, Vali Nasr and Charles Duelfer.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
