The long-lasting impact of the U.S. invasion of Iraq

Twenty years ago, thousands of American troops were racing across the deserts of Iraq toward Baghdad to depose Saddam Hussein. It led to a near-decade of civil war and occupation, no discovery of weapons of mass destruction, the deaths of more than 4,400 American troops and an estimated 300,000 Iraqis. Amna Nawaz discussed the decision to invade with Paul Wolfowitz, Vali Nasr and Charles Duelfer.