Former prisoners who believed they could legally vote land back behind bars in Florida

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Audio

Two-thirds of prisoners are rearrested and half are reincarcerated within three years of their release. Addiction, poverty, and a lack of housing all play a role. But as Amna Nawaz explains, in Florida, voting could be what ultimately lands some back behind bars. It’s part of our series, "Searching for Justice."

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: