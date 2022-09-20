Prisoners will soon be eligible for federal grants, opening new educational opportunities

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

By —

Sarah Clune Hartman

Audio

Colleges are gearing up for a spike of interest in prison education programs. That's because incarcerated people will soon be eligible for Pell Grants. It will be the first time in 28 years prisoners can access that federal funding for higher education. Stephanie Sy reports for our series, "Rethinking College."

Listen to this Segment

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

By —

Sarah Clune Hartman

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: