Presidential historian says Trump arrest ‘a painful day’ for America

Michael Beschloss, Presidential Historian:

Well, Geoff, I have been studying presidents for all these decades, and I thought I was prepared for what I would see today, and I really wasn't.

Whether you liked Donald Trump or not, whether he is proven guilty or not, this was a painful day, for the first time in over two centuries. To see an American president, now retired, maybe temporarily, maybe not, in the courtroom with the possibility of going to prison, that's something that we have never seen before in all of American history. And that courtroom has seen a lot of mobsters and major criminals.

It just took a lot — it was painful to see Donald Trump in that same place.