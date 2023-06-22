Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd becomes latest Republican to launch bid for White House

The long list of Republicans seeking their party's nomination for president grew by one more Thursday. Former Congressman Will Hurd of Texas is kicking off his campaign with a direct hit at the field's front-runner, Donald Trump. Lisa Desjardins reports.

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

