Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd becomes latest Republican to launch bid for White House

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
Tess Conciatori
Tess Conciatori
Ian Couzens
Ian Couzens
Leave your feedback
The long list of Republicans seeking their party's nomination for president grew by one more Thursday. Former Congressman Will Hurd of Texas is kicking off his campaign with a direct hit at the field's front-runner, Donald Trump. Lisa Desjardins reports.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.