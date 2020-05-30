What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Georgia governor declares emergency, appeals for calm

PBS NewsHour

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Saturday morning as Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms recruited Atlanta rapper activist Killer Mike as she appealed for calm after a night of violent confrontation between police and some protestors. Sudhin Thanwala, a reporter for the Associated Press covering the events, joins Hari Sreenivasan for the latest.

  • Hari Sreenivasan:

    For more on the protests in Atlanta last night and the reaction from city leaders, I spoke with Sudhin Thanawala, a reporter for the Associated Press who is covering events there.

PBS NewsHour

