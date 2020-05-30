Minnesota mobilizes state’s entire National Guard amid violence

Hari Sreenivasan:

Good evening and thank you for joining us.

States and cities across the country are preparing for more demonstrations, calling up National Guard units and considering the federal government's offer to deploy active duty troops after violent protests last night.

Demonstrations spread after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nine minutes.

That officer is now charged with third degree murder.

Many legal and peaceful gatherings continued today to grieve and demand justice for Floyd and for others.

But last night, demonstrators set fires, smashed windows, and attacked police officers in many places and officials say in some cases "outsiders" are behind the violence.

NewsHour Weekend's Megan Thompson begins our coverage in Minneapolis where George Floyd died last Monday.