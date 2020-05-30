Trump responds to protests using ‘really interesting language’

Philip Rucker:

That's right. What we've seen from the president the last few weeks is a deliberate effort to try to distract and divert attention from the pandemic and from what many public health experts see as the failures of the federal government to contain the spread of the coronavirus and save lives and focus instead on a number of diversions — from Trump's conspiratorial allegations about President Trump and Vice President Biden, to his deep spreading a debunked conspiracy theory about a cable show host, Joe Scarborough, being implicated somehow in the death of a young staffer more than two decades ago.

A number of distraction from the president seemed aimed, according to my reporting, at generating alternative headlines and storylines for him that he thinks would be helpful in the campaign, but ultimately end up trying to distract his supporters and other Americans from the crisis playing out everyday in our country.