GOP presidential candidates try to win over voters at the Iowa State Fair

Lisa Desjardins:

I think what you find from voters here is something that we see in polls.

So, talking to them on the ground here in Iowa, Amna, I hear three categories of Republicans emerging, one, former President Trump in a category by himself way out ahead, and then the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, a lot of folks talking about him. And then, honestly, the third category is everyone else.

So let's look at the entire Republican field, or at least the top 11 candidates as it stands right now. This is a big field. We have seen bigger in the past, but still plenty for Iowans to talk about. One separation happening right now, who has qualified for the first Republican debate coming up in a couple of weeks?

Just eight of these candidates, you see them there, have qualified. And, Amna, that's one reason events like this state fair are so important right now for candidates like, let's say, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who's not on the debate stage yet. He has to get out his message here to try and get there.

Here's what he told me today.

Francis Suarez (R), Presidential Candidate: It's critical because, for me, it's the first opportunity to be on an equal footing with eight other national figures. I'm probably the only one that's not a national figure. So I'm the one that needs the most volume and the most time, not that I will get more volume and time than them.