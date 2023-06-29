Gravitational wave discovery leads to greater understanding of the fabric of our universe

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Geoff Bennett
Miles O'Brien
Shoshana Dubnow
Albert Einstein theorized that as heavy objects move through space and time, they create ripple effects in the fabric of our universe. Now an international team of scientists have detected new evidence of that. Researchers found new signs of gravitational waves that are affected by huge movements such as the collision of black holes. Science correspondent Miles O'Brien breaks it down.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.
