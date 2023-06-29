Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Gravitational wave discovery leads to greater understanding of the fabric of our universe

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Miles O'Brien
By —

Miles O'Brien

Shoshana Dubnow
By —

Shoshana Dubnow

Audio

Albert Einstein theorized that as heavy objects move through space and time, they create ripple effects in the fabric of our universe. Now an international team of scientists have detected new evidence of that. Researchers found new signs of gravitational waves that are affected by huge movements such as the collision of black holes. Science correspondent Miles O'Brien breaks it down.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Miles O'Brien
By —

Miles O'Brien

Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.

@milesobrien
Shoshana Dubnow
By —

Shoshana Dubnow

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch