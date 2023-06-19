News Wrap: Search underway for missing sub carrying five people to Titanic wreck site

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Monday, search operations are underway for a submersible carrying five people to view the Titanic wreckage, tornadoes in Mississippi killed at least one person and injured two dozen more, a scorching heat wave in northern India claimed the lives of nearly 170 people and Israeli forces and Palestinian gunmen waged their fiercest day of fighting in years in the occupied West Bank.
