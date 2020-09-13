Hazardous air, mass casualty, misinformation as fires blaze in Oregon

Emily Cureton:

It's very difficult right now. Yesterday, I spoke with people who had fled the holiday farm fire, one of dozens burning throughout the state, and they fled their homes in the middle of the night last week. And here we are six days later and they did not know the extent of damage to their communities or where unaccounted people were, if they were missing, if they had escaped, or if they had been caught in the fires. So that is something that's been really hard for survivors and for responders.

And we're also seeing misinformation on social media take the form of rumors. And this has wasted law enforcement resources, specifically Facebook community groups, with residents in areas that have been hit by the fires. People are posting things like that ANTIFA set the fires. OPB spoke with officials. There's absolutely no evidence to support this, but it hasn't stopped people from setting up roadblocks around towns or checking who's coming in and out of some of these burned communities. In fact, one of OPB's own reporters was stopped by armed vigilantes trying to access Molalla, Oregon.