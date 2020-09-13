Pollsters largely got it wrong in 2016. How are they polling in 2020?

Jeff Greenfield:

We've seen this now, I think, for five years. And Trump was very candid years ago when he said to Lesley Stahl, I attacked the press so then when my focus here, negative stories, they don't believe them.

And so I think what's happened is nothing has moved the Trump base. But Trump has been unable to expand that base. That's why the numbers are so consistent. He's the first president in recorded memory never to have hit 50% in approval. And the test that we're going to see over the next couple of months, I think, is whether or not Trump can get his base passionate enough so that they turn out an unexpected numbers the way they did four years ago.

And once you can render the pre-election polls on well, and I need to say one other quick thing about this whole business of predicting, which is that people don't seem to get that when someone like Nate Silver, the guru, says that Biden has a 3-1 chance of winning, that's not a prediction. That's a probability estimate. If you ran this campaign a hundred times, Biden would win 70. These numbers don't tell you with any kind of certainty what they seem to tell you. I'm suggesting that everybody try the decaf, take a deep breath, and we'll know in 7 weeks or so.