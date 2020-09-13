How ‘upcycling’ discarded ingredients into food is gaining momentum

Allison Aubrey:

They're at Hodo, an organic tofu manufacturer in Oakland, California.

Schlemme is the CEO of a food start-up called Renewal Mill, just blocks away.

Renewal Mill pays Hodo to dry out the okara into strips like this. Then it's milled into a flour that Renewal Mill sells.

Kaitlin Mogentale is one of Schlemme's customers, and she's here to see how it's done. Mogentale is CEO of her own start-up called Pulp Pantry, it's located in Los Angeles.

Renewal Mill's flour is an ingredient in a new line of chips that Mogentale's company makes, they're called pulp chips.