Homeless children ‘desperate’ for safe spaces amid outbreak

Kevin Ryan:

I think that that's certainly more and more the case, especially when young people at Covenant House see their friends begin to become sick and move over into the wellness spaces or the quarantine units. One of the particularly troubling aspects of the coronavirus outbreak is the pervasiveness of positive tests among asymptomatic homeless persons. And we're just beginning to see more and more of that. For example, a couple weekends ago in Atlanta, the Fulton County Department of Health tested all of the young people at Covenant House and all of the staff and tested most of the folks who are using homeless services in Atlanta and found that of the two thousand people who were tested, there were more than 30 who tested positive and were completely asymptomatic. And that doesn't account for all the staff who tested positive, even though they were asymptomatic. And we're seeing the same thing in Boston. It's very possible in these cities where you have one or two or three thousand people who are accessing the homeless services system to get tested. In cities like New York, where on any given night you have fifty five thousand to sixty thousand people inside this system, and it is still very difficult to access tests. It's almost impossible to know what the pervasiveness is or the prevalence of asymptomatic positives. And I suspect it's much higher than we know.