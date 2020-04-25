Where is North Korea’s Kim Jong Un? An expert weighs in

Jean Lee:

It was such a frenzy of speculation this week. And at this point, we still don't know. The state of the leader's health is something that is a closely guarded secret. And certainly, if he is as ill as they say, that would be something that they would keep a close hold on. And I don't think that we will know for quite some time, if ever. This brings me back to 2008 when Kim Jong-il, his father, had suffered a stroke and was in a coma. It took several weeks before the world found out that he was ill and in a coma. And that was simply because he didn't turn up at a major military parade. And so it's a country that has such a good hold on the flow of information. You know, these, they are rumors at this point. But often time, oftentimes in a country like North Korea, where we have so little access to the government, so little access to reliable information, there is a kernel of truth in these rumors. And so it is something that we need to pay attention to. I think it reflects the concerns not only inside the country, but outside the country that his health is a factor and that it could lead to a question of stability inside the country. And that is something. Instability in North Korea, at this time during a pandemic when it has been developing nuclear weapons is not something that any country wants.