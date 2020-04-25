School closures leave homeless students even more vulnerable

Zachary Green:

In an email, Estrella Montanez told NewsHour Weekend most students at her residence—including J'Marion Brown—now have iPads with data plans. But she also says that "connectivity is very slow for many" and that some iPads "had to be replaced because the internet just stopped connecting and that took about a week or more." In a response to NewsHour Weekend, the city's Department of Education said that they "are aware of isolated instances of connectivity challenges in certain shelters". They also said they are "working directly with the Department of Homeless Services… Apple, and T-Mobile… to address individual issues as they arise". Meanwhile, back in Lowell, Massachusetts, associate dean of students Annie Ciaraldi says that since UMass Lowell closed shop, at least five additional students have come to her to disclose their homeless status.