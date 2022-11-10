Formerly incarcerated face unique challenges in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

William Brangham:

Judy, Nicole hit Florida just weeks after Hurricane Ian struck the southwest part of the state and killed more than 100 people.

We know storms like these can devastate vulnerable communities. But one group that is often overlooked in natural disasters is the formerly incarcerated, a group that can face some unique challenges even in the best of times.

We spoke to one formerly incarcerated woman whose home was destroyed by Ian. She fled to Tampa, but then found that her criminal record made it very hard to find housing, even though it has been years since she was released. And she's not alone. Hundreds of thousands of people come out of Florida's prisons and jails every year.

And, in a state with so many hurricanes, there can be added layers of complexity for them.

Here's the story of another Florida resident dealing with these same issues. It's part of our series Searching For Justice.

Thirty-three-year-old 33-year-old Seth Campbell has been out of prison for a year. He was born and raised in Florida, so he knows about hurricanes. But his experience with some of the state's worst storms has been different.