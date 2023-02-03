How a global music festival helps international musicians reach larger audiences

Jeffrey Brown:

International musicians being seen and supported to tour in the U.S., it's what the annual globalFEST gathering is about.

The audience is a mix of the general public and, crucially, more than 1,000 representatives from performing arts centers around the country, eager to learn about new acts, and, if the stars align, bring them to their audiences back home.

Isabel Soffer, Co-Founder and Co-Director, globalFEST: It's a unique place, because you have an audience that's mixed with arts professionals and the general public, and you don't know who's who.

So you don't know who you're sitting next to, but they might be booking a major festival or concert hall anywhere across the country or around the world.