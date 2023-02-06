How a talk with his father pulled an Oregon man out of online conspiracy theories

By —

Becky Wandel

By —

Kevin Truong

By —

Marie Cusick

Audio

David Morrill of Portland, Oregon, was involved in conspiracy theory communities online until a mental health crisis forced him to confront his beliefs. He talked with his father about how he found his way back to reality. Their conversation is part of our Student Reporting Labs series on misinformation, "Moments of Truth."

Listen to this Segment

By —

Becky Wandel

By —

Kevin Truong

By —

Marie Cusick

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch