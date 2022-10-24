Exploring the connection between our brains, our moods and music

Audio

Have you ever wondered why a piece of music makes you feel a certain way? As part of our Student Reporting Labs' ongoing look at youth mental health, student journalists John Barnes and Brigitte Bonsu explore the connection between our brains, music and our moods. It's for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: