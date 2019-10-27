How a U.S. military raid killed the Islamic State’s leader

Nick Schifrin:

Yeah, the president was offered the opportunity basically to say, hey, this is another reason that we shouldn't be in Syria. And he said, no. What is going to happen is that U.S. troops are going to remain to protect oilfields. Now, those oil fields are in the northeast part of the country, away from the Turkish border that we've been talking about recently in terms of the safe zone, these oil fields will be protected by Syrian Kurds and by U.S. forces. The problem, according to military commanders with that plan, is that they are, the U.S. forces will be a stationary target. And so that's why they're thinking about sending in things like tanks, really making the U.S. presence more robust. Hundreds of U.S. soldiers, perhaps even up to a thousand, according to some officials. And that's exactly what President Trump ordered to withdraw. The other thing that U.S. forces or U.S. officials want to point out is that those U.S. troops will be able to keep fighting ISIS. And the Pentagon itself says that ISIS is not defeated. They say about 18,000 fighters between Iraq and Syria remain, creating sleeper cells that are largely autonomous, Hari. And what that means is that at least in the short term, Baghdadi's death will probably not mean anything on the ground for tactics of an ISIS group and ISIS groups. They're really trying to become an insurgency, especially in Iraq, but also in Syria once again.