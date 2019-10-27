How will the success of the U.S. raid impact Middle East relations?

Vali Nasr:

Well, I think it would it will give President Trump greater assurance to continue what he's doing. You know, he can talk tough, but he's really withdrawing from the region. And he can make a case that the United States can do pinprick attacks to protect itself, like killing of Baghdadi without having a very big footprint on the ground. So this is a major move back from from the doctrines that President George Bush put on the ground of a massive U.S. presence in order to protect the United States. And, you know, frankly, Hari, I think the big the big issue here was not ISIS, it was the Syrian forces. These were 60,000 forces, a militia of 60,000 that essentially belonged to the United States. And we were maintaining it on the ground with very few American advisers. And it gave us a much bigger footprint in Syria and the Middle East than the two thousand number of American troops suggested. And President Trump basically gave that away without any kind of a justification from anyone for what he was getting. The criticism has been on relieving pressure on ISIS. But the real criticism should be on liquidating that kind of an asset without a clear explanation.