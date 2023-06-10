How anonymity on social media influences online behavior, harassment

By —

Rawan Elbaba, Student Reporting Labs

By —

Becky Wandel

Audio

When Tionna Haynes was a college student, she became a target of harassment on an anonymous messaging platform after organizing racial injustice protests on campus. She spoke with student reporter Bridgette Adu-Wadier about how the design of social media platforms can influence people’s online behavior, as part of the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs’ series “Moments of Truth.”

Listen to this Segment

By —

Rawan Elbaba, Student Reporting Labs

By —

Becky Wandel

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch