How Arab women are changing the face of journalism in the Middle East

Hannah Allam:

That's right.

I think that, you know, if you're not doing the battle of the day, and you know, you're not on the front lines, or you're not covering what's sometimes called the bang-bang of war correspondents, of war journalism, then, you know, you're — somehow, you're soft. It's not, you know, the meat of the war.

And I think that's completely inaccurate. And in order to fully and thoroughly and accurately cover a conflict like Iraq, for example, you cannot leave out half the population, and in fact more than half in the case of Iraq.

And even if — it's just all these assumptions that come into that question: What's it like to be a woman there? I mean, the assumption is, you can't do anything, it's very restrictive, it's very oppressive. And there is some truth to that, depending on where you are in the region.

But it's also true that power looks different. There is a quiet power. Sometimes, there is a behind-the-scenes power. Sometimes — you can't be 60 percent of the population in Iraq and not have some kind of power in your family, in your household that might be exercised in different ways or look different — differently.

And so, my essay, I really saw it as a love letter, almost like a valentine to the Iraqi women who gave me a glimpse of their lives, who allowed me to come to their country and to see so much of it, and who, frankly, on many — many more than one occasion kept me alive.