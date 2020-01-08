How Australia is fighting fires while also mounting recovery effort

David Littleproud:

Well, obviously, we try to repatriate them back into their homes as quickly as we possibly can.

And that comes after safety checks, because a lot of the roads are lined with trees. And those trees have lost a lot of their integrity. And they have to be checked meticulously by arborists and firefighters.

And then, as soon as that's done, we try to get people back to their homes, because that's the best way to recover, to rebuild lives, is to get them back to their homes. Those that, unfortunately, over the 2,000-odd homes that we have lost so far, those people are being looked after in centers, but, more so, they're being looked after by family and friends.

Our insurance agencies have coming in and making sure that they're acting swiftly in terms of the recovery. Most of those homes are insured. Those that aren't, then, obviously, we're a rich nation. We're a proud nation. And we're making sure we look after one another.

But, invariably, most are looked after by family and friends. We're close-knit communities, because a lot of these towns that have borne the brunt of this are in very small rural areas, where everyone knows everyone, and you look after one another, and that's what's been happening.

That's the Australian way. And we're damn proud of it.