How Congress could wield its power to affect abortion law nationally

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
Saher Khan
Saher Khan
Leave your feedback
As Democrats and Republicans react to the leaked Supreme Court draft on reproductive rights, we take a look at how a potential end of Roe is being navigated on Capitol Hill. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: