How Congress could wield its power to affect abortion law nationally

As Democrats and Republicans react to the leaked Supreme Court draft on reproductive rights, we take a look at how a potential end of Roe is being navigated on Capitol Hill. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.

