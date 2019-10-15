How fiction draws Pulitzer-winner Elizabeth Strout home to Maine

Elizabeth Strout:

So, I thought, well, I can make the community a part of this, and this will be about the community as well and everybody's particular relationship to Olive, and yet they, of course, all have their stories, because they're people.

And I realized that Olive is such a force that, if we see her on every page, if she's in every story full force, it's just too much to take. It would be too much for me to take as the reader.

And I'm always thinking about the reader, and always — it's like I'm in a dance with the reader. What does the reader need now?