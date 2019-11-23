How Minneapolis became the first to end single-family zoning

Megan Thompson:

Turns out, a lot of other people are moving to Minneapolis, too, with its thriving economy, friendly people, and ample lakes and parks. The city's population's been rising faster than any point in the last 70 years, increasing by more than 12 percent to almost 430,000 between 2010 and 2018.

But the number of new housing units hasn't kept pace. One report showed that among similarly-sized cities, the Minneapolis metro area has the third-largest housing production shortfall. As a result, Edwards says, he's seen rents and home prices spike.