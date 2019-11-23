Impeachment inquiry is ‘only just beginning’ after testimony

Jami Floyd:

I mean, we could [see the same witnesses]. They can do that. But we would be more likely to see additional witnesses, including some of those that have been subpoenaed and have refused to come or have been invited and have consulted with attorneys. Or who have been named, as we saw with with Ambassador Holmes, who came as an unexpected witness. So, they have thousands of pages upon which to draw when writing these reports. They're going through that. That's the evidentiary basis for the Democrats' report that it will file for the Judiciary Committee. And in there, they will see. Do we have enough to move forward with the articles of impeachment or do we need more witnesses, more evidence? And some of that can be documentary evidence. And you heard Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Pelosi, say to the President, do you have exculpatory evidence you want to give us? Now is the time.