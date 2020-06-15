How Minneapolis is trying to reimagine the future of policing

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

He says that response could be from a social worker, mental health professional or armed cops, when that is deemed appropriate, say, a shooting or armed robbery.

The Council plans to initiate a long process, including likely a referendum to change the city's charter. That would allow it to shift some of the $193 million annual police department budget to community-based programs.

Councillors say they want to address underlying problems, like homelessness and other symptoms of poverty that drive crime and violence.

Critics of the Council's move say they are alarmed by the lack of details or time frame.

Steve Cramer with a downtown business association says it sends the wrong message to the economically vital companies and sports venues who want to reassure customers, employees and fans that the downtown is safe.