How Muslim American candidates made history in the midterms

Geoff Bennett:

Judy, this year's elections proved to be historic, with 89 Muslim American candidates winning local, state, federal and judicial seats across 25 states, according to that report.

Our next guest, Ruwa Romman, is among them. She's the first known Muslim woman elected to the Georgia House of Representatives and the first Palestinian American elected to any office in the state of Georgia.

Welcome to the "NewsHour." It's good to have you with us.

Ruwa Romman (D), Georgia State Representative-Elect: Thanks for having me.