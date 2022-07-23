How new technologies could accelerate the spread of conspiracy theories

If tech-industry watchers are right we'll soon be living in the metaverse. Glimpses of the virtual environment are already among us, from virtual concerts and fashion to popular immersive games. While the virtual world could revolutionize work and play, it could also supercharge conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns. Dot Dot Dot Media CEO Laurie Segall joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

