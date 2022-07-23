How new technologies could accelerate the spread of conspiracy theories

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Juliet Fuisz
Juliet Fuisz
Leave your feedback
If tech-industry watchers are right we'll soon be living in the metaverse. Glimpses of the virtual environment are already among us, from virtual concerts and fashion to popular immersive games. While the virtual world could revolutionize work and play, it could also supercharge conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns. Dot Dot Dot Media CEO Laurie Segall joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: