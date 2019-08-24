How North Carolina became a swing state

Hari Sreenivasan:

Back in 1990, advisers to late Senator Jesse Helms ran a controversial TV ad injecting race into an already bitter Senate contest. The ad showed a pair of white hands crumpling an employment rejection letter. The voiceover said, "They had to give it to a minority because of a racial quota," at issue Helms raised constantly without evidence of any quotas.

From an increasing number of reported hate crimes to racist statements by the president himself, race is back in the political spotlight. Just recently at a Trump rally in North Carolina, Trump supporters chanted "Send her back!" In response to the president's comments about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Yesterday, I spoke with Carter Wrenn, a longtime Republican strategist who once worked on Jesse Helms' campaign and is now advising Garland Tucker on his U.S. Senate Republican primary run against Senator Thom Tillis.

I began by asking why Republicans want to hold their convention here next August.