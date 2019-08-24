What’s fueling the growth in North Carolina hemp production

Hari Sreenivasan:

While the legalization of marijuana across the United States gets all the attention, there is a close cousin of the plant; hemp which is having a moment. It's not the fiber of the plant which can be used to make everything from t-shirts to tote bags but the oil called CBD that can be pressed from the flower.

It is not an FDA approved medication but proponents consider it a panacea for a wide range of ailments. So it is still labeled a wellness product similar to vitamins. What we found on our recent drive through the state is that this new interest in hemp might help save a group of farmers going through a tough transition.