How online conspiracy theories led to this man’s mental health crisis

David Morrill:

It all started with something called the Cicada 3301. It's this online puzzle.

It starts with basic problem solving. You would take, say, an anagram and arrange letters correctly to get a URL. I got involved more deeply in communities that were trying to crack this. I started going on Reddit specifically.

I realized I couldn't. But there were other less well-known puzzles and challenges that people were directing my attention towards. I got it up in my head that there was some shadow group running everything. Maybe, if I solve these things, they'd let me in. I'd be a member. I never knew what the grand sacred truth was. I was just going through a hero's journey of challenges and puzzles to try to get there maybe.