How schools are coping with constantly changing landscape of COVID-19

Judy Woodruff:

Roughly 300,000 students in New York City Public Schools are returning to small and socially distanced in-school classes this week.

But, like nearly two-thirds of the largest school districts, many still will be doing distance learning.

Amna Nawaz looks at how the experiences teaching and learning this year have varied greatly.

But, first, let's hear from parents, students, teachers and school board members about what the first month or so has been like for them.