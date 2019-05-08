How scientists are trying to predict wildfire movement

JUDY WOODRUFF:

It's been six months since the most deadly and destructive fire in California history, the Camp Fire.

Tonight's edition of PBS' "NOVA" is a harrowing first-person account of that disaster and where it fits into a global trend toward more frequent massive infernos.

The documentary, "Inside the Megafire," comes from Miles O'Brien.

And, for us, he explores how researchers are breaking new ground in understanding the dangerous spread and intensity of the flames.

It's part of our regular series on the Leading Edge of science.