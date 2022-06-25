Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

How some schools sidestep Title IX’s protections for women

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Audio

Title IX, the federal law that bars educational institutions from discriminating on the basis of sex turned 50 this week. But some top college sports programs are skirting the spirit, if not the letter, of the law. Ali Rogin speaks with USA Today reporter Rachel Axon who investigated how schools miscount female athletes.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: