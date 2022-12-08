How suburban zoning rules are stifling development and causing rents to spike

Judy Woodruff:

The cost of housing has risen dramatically over the past few years, helping drive levels of inflation not seen in decades.

One key factor is, in many places, building has not kept up with demand. The suburban counties of Long Island, east of New York City, lag behind the nation. They have built less housing over the past decade than almost any comparable area in the country.

After decades of fights that there are over affordable housing, Paul Solman reports on efforts to push for more development.