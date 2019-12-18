How this impeachment compares to its historical predecessors

Beverly Gage:

Yes, I think our best point of reference is really Watergate in the 1970s, which is long enough ago to see some pretty big differences and really structural changes that have happened in American politics.

You know, in certain ways, Trump and Nixon are quite similar political figures in terms of their personalities, their combativeness toward their political critics.

But I think we're in a very different atmosphere in a lot of ways. If you look at the 1970s, the parties had a lot more overlap in terms of ideology. They were a lot less national, so the structure of the parties was different. The structure of the media was really different.

There wasn't any FOX News, and there wasn't anything like Twitter, where the president was able to really directly get his message out. And you see a lot of other structural differences already in kind of how impeachment proceedings are going along.

We're seeing a lot less use of the courts now than we saw under Nixon. And, of course, politically, one of the one big questions is how is this going to affect the 2020 election. Both in the 1970s and the 1990s, you were talking about presidents who had already been elected to second terms.

And, here, we have this big reelection really hanging over the entire affair.