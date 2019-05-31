How Uganda’s former child soldiers try to heal from the scars of war

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

The residents of the Lamunu, like many communities in this region, are trying to regain their rhythm to bring back some sense of normalcy with activities that have long defined community, like their 35-member dance club.

For nearly three decades, this region was the epicenter of one of the most savagely violent conflicts in recent history. The Lord's Resistance Army, or LRA, was led by Joseph Kony, who called himself a spokesman for God.

The LRA's goal was to overthrow Uganda's government, a campaign that displaced close to two million people. As many as 35,000 children were abducted, deployed as servants, sex slaves and soldiers.

Out of a landscape that still looks full of rubble, still shattered from years of conflict, a monument to the lives of 28 civilians who were massacred here in 2002, 28 out of an estimated 100,000 civilians who lost their lives.