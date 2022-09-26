Hurricane Ian bears down on Cuba with landfall in Florida expected later this week

Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Cuba and will threaten Florida after that. The storm is growing rapidly and could become a Category 4 with winds of 140 miles an hour before it reaches the U.S. mainland this week. Stephanie Sy reports.

