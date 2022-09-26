Hurricane Ian bears down on Cuba with landfall in Florida expected later this week

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy
Tommy Walters
Tommy Walters
Leave your feedback
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Cuba and will threaten Florida after that. The storm is growing rapidly and could become a Category 4 with winds of 140 miles an hour before it reaches the U.S. mainland this week. Stephanie Sy reports.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Tommy Walters is an associate producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: